Psychologist: Tackle ‘racial tension’ at all levels

Dr Katija Khan Photo by Maurice Burke -

THE “racial tension” displayed during and after the recent general election campaign underscores a need for the problem to be tackled at all levels. Dr Katija Khan, consultant psychologist and lecturer in clinical psychology at UWI’s St Augustine campus, expressed this view on Monday.

While racial tension is not a new phenomenon for TT, Khan said, “ It is exacerbated during every general election.” She said through the increased used of social media, racial tension is given a larger and more enduring platform and audience. She observed that the covid19 pandemic has caused “enduring and heightened levels of stress worldwide.”

Together with significant events like the #BlackLivesMatter movement, Khan said this has “heightened tensions around the specific topic of race and ethnicity.”

She explained the social identity theory says people divide the world into “us and them” and this fills a need for social belonging. In TT, Khan continued, “the two major political parties have largely been regarded as being separated along ethnic lines.” Despite attempts by both parties to move beyond this categorisation, Khan said during election time, “the perceived differences between ‘us and them’ become exaggerated and exacerbated due to intergroup conflict and some revert to separation along ethnic lines.”

With elections being seen as a competition for limited resources, Khan said the belief that one group will be denied, deprived or disadvantaged if the other side wins, worsens racist views “where the ‘other’ ethnicity is seen as the entity who will cause such suffering to ‘us’.”

She said denouncing racism was the responsibility of both individuals and “those in positions of leadership and influence such as politicians.”

But Khan said to become truly anti-racist “we need to move beyond moral outrage and act against it.” She explained that responding to racism with more racism means “we are not anti-racist, we are being vindictive and are part of the problem.” Khan said people must have a zero tolerance for racism in all its forms.

Starting at home and in the schools’ curricula, Khan said anti-racist and anti-prejudice values should be embedded in all aspects of our personal and professional lives. As it pertains to elections, Khan suggested there be “an objective political watchdog who can identify and hold parties accountable for their actions and inactions.” She also called for a comprehensive strategy to deal with people who are guilty of racism and prejudice. While punitive measures like boycotts can be necessary and effective, Khan said, “We also need to keep an eye on the end goal.”

She said safe spaces for honest, candid and respectful discussions must be created. Khan also said there should be investment in research “that helps us understand racism and programmes that foster sensitivity and respect for diversity and not just assume that because we live in a cosmopolitan country.” With TT’s people known for their resilience, Khan concluded, “There are a many examples of harmony and tolerance that we should place the focus on and emulate.”