Principals assn head: Keep SEA students home if they’re sick

President of the Primary Schools Principals’ Association Lance Mottley warned parents not to send their children to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination on Thursday if they, or any family member, are displaying flu-like symptoms.

In a telephone interview on Tuesday, Lance Mottley said: “There will be a make-up exam, if they are concerned about that, at the appropriate time by the Ministry of Education, which will be communicated to them."

He said while principals and teachers understand the anxieties parents must be feeling ahead of the exam, they need not worry.

“We want to give them the assurance that we are doing all that we can to ensure their children are safe.”

Mottley said everything is being done to ensure the children are comfortable and safe, and parents should find out from their schools what time they should drop them off.

“Don’t send them to school too early when there will be minimal supervision, (and) be on time to pick them up after the exam, so there will be minimal interaction after.”

As standard five teachers were focused on preparing students, parents were preparing their children for strict physical distancing protocols, considering the recent spike in covid19 cases.

“I’m concerned about the whole thing,” said one mother, who requested anonymity. “I personally prepared her with all her stuff.” She explained that the child’s teacher held a Zoom meeting with students on Monday morning to discuss with them the importance of following the protocols and to answer any questions they may have.

Another mother said she is not as concerned, because her daughter’s school is very strict when it comes to the safety measures implemented by the ministry. “The girls are aware of the protocols and they are very compliant. My daughter knows what to do. She has been practising it.”

She said the only issue her daughter had was the possibility of another postponement. “That is where the stress lies. It lies in not getting the exam done. The students are anxious to get it over and done with.”