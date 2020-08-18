Prime Minister to be sworn in on Wednesday

Dr Keith Rowley. - PNM

The Office of the President says it has received the final results of last Monday’s general election and will swear in Dr Keith Rowley as Prime Minister on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 4 pm at President’s House.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Office of the President said it has issued letters to Rowley and Kamla Persad-Bissessar enquiring of their willingness to be appointed PM and Opposition Leader respectively.

“Given the most recent covid19 protocols, and after consultation with Chief Medical Officer, the Office of the President has had to reduce the number of invitees to witness the ceremony.

“Apart from those to be sworn-in, invited to attend the ceremony are the Chief Justice and his spouse, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House, the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, the president of the Inter Religious Organisation, who will lead the prayer, and Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar MP.”