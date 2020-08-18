Port of Spain vendor charged with murder

A 35-year-old vendor appeared before the Port of Spain magistrates court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Phillip Cummings.

Sheldon Hypolite of Cameron Hill, Maraval, was charged with murder on advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard on Monday.

Cummings, 57, also know as “Shakey," was beaten to death during an altercation with Hypolite on August 6 at the Central Market in Port of Spain.

Cummings and another man who was also hospitalised were beaten with a piece of wood. Cummings died while being treated. Hypolite was later held by police from the Port of Spain Division.