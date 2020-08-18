PNM and UNC leaders, demand end to racism

THE EDITOR: We are experiencing a dangerously divisive outbreak of racism on social media, in particular Facebook. It will inevitably die away and disappear from view in time, but it will still be there, beneath the surface, ready to explode again if provoked by events. If those events are serious enough it may well lead to violence.

Now is the time for the Prime Minister/PNM leader and the political leader of the UNC, the likely leader of the opposition, to show strong leadership by standing together on the same platform, putting aside political differences and condemning all racist statements and actions, irrespective of political and social affiliations or conditions.

If this is beyond their capacities to lead then they must at the very least issue a joint statement of condemnation and demand an end to racism.

This single act alone, if carried out with courage, determination, strength and clarity, can bring an end to this shameful period in the nation's history.

Prime Minister, UNC leader, together you must stand up and do the right thing, do the work you were elected to do and lead.

HARRY HUNT

via e-mail