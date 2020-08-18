PM: Mandatory mask legislation may require simple majority

-

THE PRIME Minister said legislation making the wearing of masks mandatory should require a simple majority.

He was speaking on Tuesday at a media conference held at Balisier House, Port of Spain.

He said the PNM won the majority (22 seats) in the recent general election which was very "workable."

"We have the majority and we will use it to do what the majority can get done."

On Saturday Dr Rowley announced his intention to introduce legislation to make the wearing of masks mandatory as part of covid19 preventative measures. Asked Tuesday if the slim majority would affect this legislation being passed, Rowley said: "That ought to be something that can be done with a simple majority."

He reported the Attorney General was working on the matter. He said there is existing law which could be used but it was "very complicated and cumbersome and would create very serious logistical difficulties.

"So we are waiting to hear from the Attorney General's Office whether a simple bill can be made to make it easier to get that done."

He said one of his previous colleagues, facing challenges with a majority even more razor thin than what the PNM has now, commented that Parliament is a place for the passing of laws.

"And if we have a majority, we will pass laws what that majority can pass. If there are requirements for a special majority, then that will be up to the larger parliament to determine whether the country functions in that way or not."