PM: Cabinet changes, new faces coming Wednesday

PM Dr Keith Rowley during a press conference at Baliser House in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE PRIME Minister has said there will be changes when his new Cabinet is sworn in on Wednesday, including some new faces.

"Some of the new people who would have come into the Parliament, you would see some of them accepting significant responsibility."

But he added there would be a very strong element of continuity in the government.

He also said, "We are a little disappointed that we were not able to hit the ground running after the elections and that the last week has largely been wasted in gross futility but we will press on from tomorrow."

The swearing-in was delayed by vote recounts in a number of constituencies.

Dr Rowley was speaking on Tuesday at a media conference at Balisier House, Port of Spain.

He said after calling the press conference he heard from the President that she had received the requisite correspondence from the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) which permitted the next step in the process ­– the appointment of a new government.

The United National Congress had requested recounts in five seats: La Horquetta/Talparo, Toco/Sangre Grande, Tunapuna, San Fernando West and St Joseph. Rowley said the recount for the last seat, St Joseph, was completed on Monday night.

He said the EBC confirmed what was known all along: the PNM won 22 seats and there were 19 for the Opposition. He reported the President invited him to attend a swearing-in on Wednesday at 4 pm.

"I am in the process of putting together a Cabinet and the rest of government, which by tomorrow afternoon should be available to the public.

"So that the general elections of 2020 will finally be over and we will begin to focus on the future of TT."

Asked if the Cabinet changes were fairly fundamental, Rowley replied they were not.

"But we would see some changes that would focus on some of the major initiatives that we have to do."

He said the area of agriculture it would be given "centre stage." as government is trying to do a lot of work there. He added there would also be a focus on digitisation.

"And that would have come in step with our road map arrangements, that we would need to bring that into the government in a special way."

Rowley said he expected to swear in the full Cabinet on Wednesday but he did not confirm whether incumbent Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi would be returning to the post.

"It is under consideration. Everything is under consideration this afternoon. After this press conference I will complete my consideration and I will advise Her Excellency the President."

On the size of the Cabinet he said this is to be decided depending on what the government will be doing. He added the Cabinet will be efficient and not "unwieldy."

"There will be no bargaining for positions."

He explained that owing to covid19 protocols there will be few guests at the swearing-in.

Asked about the Opposition Leader's statement conceding defeat in the general election on Tuesday, Rowley replied: "I don't know that a concession after the EBC had written to the President advising the President that the EBC has determined who has won the 41 seats, and that the President is now inviting the leader of a party to form a government – there is no room for any concession there."