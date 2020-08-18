Penal 7 in court for breaching covid19 rules

Photo - TTPS

Seven men were expected to appear virtually before a Siparia magistrate on Tuesday charged with breaching the covid19 regulations.

They are Garnet Persad, 66, Dave Jassant, 28, Suresh Ramsawak, 49, Ramraj Jassan, 41, Harry Rampersadsingh, 36, and Riazodeen Karim, 51, all from the Penal district.

Police arrested them for allegedly breaching Regulation 2(a) of the Public Health Ordinance Regulations, which limit public gatherings to five people.

A release on Tuesday from the police said a businessman, Premchan Seerattan, 55, was charged with conducting the business of a bar during the specified period and providing the amenity of seated accommodation at a restaurant and bar to customers during the specified period.

He is also from Penal.

Police held the seven during an anti-crime exercise conducted around 10 am on Monday.

The release said, based on information received, police went to a restaurant and bar at Goodman Trace junction at Penal Rock Road, where they saw the men sitting drinking alcoholic beverages and arrested them.

Sgt Siew charged them on Monday.