PCA update on police triple killing in 2 weeks

Police monitor residents last Monday during a protest against police killings of Joel Jacobs, Noel Diamond and Israel Clinton on June 27. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

THE Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is nearing the end of its investigations into the killings of four people days apart in Morvant and Beetham Gardens.

Deputy Director Michelle Solomon-Baksh told Newsday that the investigation should be completed in two weeks and when it is done the country will be apprised of the findings.

Solomon-Baksh is the lead investigator in the shooting deaths of Joel Jacob, Israel Clinton and Noel Diamond at the hands of police on June 27.

The investigations will include two videos of the incident that circulated on social media. Police reported that one of the three men reached for a gun, prompting police officers to open fire. But a video circulating on social media,appeared to show the three men being stopped by police and surrendering.

The shooting and the videos circulating on social media sparked fiery protests in Port of Spain and environs.

During those protests, Beetham resident Ornella Greaves, who was pregnant, was shot dead. Investigations into her death are ongoing as well.

PCA director David West said the PCA is awaiting documentation on that shooting from outside the police service, to complete the investigation.

Police said Greaves was killed by gunmen from Beetham Gardens while residents said the killer was a police officer.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayson Forde said the police investigations into both shootings are ongoing and when they are completed the country will be informed.