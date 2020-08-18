‘Pay out $50m grant for hoteliers’

Tobago Business Chamber chairman Martin George -

The Tobago Business Chamber is calling on the incoming PNM administration to urgently begin disbursing the $50 million grant promised to hoteliers and guesthouse operators months ago.

In March, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced the grant facility to help Tobago hoteliers upgrade their properties during the covid19 lockdown.

On May 20, Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis revealed that small guesthouse operators were to receive $24 million, while small properties and hotels would get $22 million and $4 million respectively.

However, in a WhatsApp voice note on Monday, the chamber's president Martin George said hoteliers are yet to receive their allocations.

"The hoteliers, the guesthouses, the villas, they have all complained and, so far, not one single member has indicated that they have gotten any grant or any part or the promised $50 million allocation that the Government spoke about."

George said the non-payment of the $50 million would be devastating for not just workers in the hospitality sector but also suppliers, farmers and fishermen. Many Tobagonians who were temporarily laid off during the three-month national lockdown on non-essential activity still have not received salary relief and rental assistance grants, he said.

"The Tobago Business Chamber has been polling members of the public generally seeking feedback, and the general feedback is that there appears to be quite a number of persons out there and business organisations who have indicated to us that they have not received any of the government grants that have been promised during this period."

George raised the issues as he responded to the Government's decision on Saturday to reimplement several covid19 restrictions. The latest measures are being implemented for 28 days. Overall covid19 cases in TT have surpassed 500. There have been 12 deaths.

George said while the chamber supports the measures, the Government must also play its part in mitigating the fallout for average citizens and the business community.

"So, while we of the business community and chamber are willing to play our part and make our sacrifices, it cannot be, on the other hand, that persons who are supposed to receive the grants would have gone through the process, done everything necessary and still are not getting the grants."

One handcannot clap, he said, "and the government has to step up its efforts to ensure greater transparency, accountability and efficiency in delivering the grants and the relief to the business community, the ordinary man in the street, the ordinary Tobagonian in terms of their salary relief."

The Prime Minister recently said there was not sufficient funds to provide social assistance for another lockdown period.

“The last lockdown cost us billions of dollars," Dr Rowley said on August 5. “I could tell you now, if we have to go back to another lockdown, such billions are not available. So let’s understand that.

“And the jobs we have saved surviving that lockdown may not be salvageable in the next round.”