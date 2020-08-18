Newsday MD new head of TTPBA

New TTPBA president Grant Taylor. - Jeff K. Mayers

Newsday's managing director Grant Taylor has been elected president of the TT Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA).

At its annual general meeting on Tuesday, Taylor was elected to serve as president of the new board for a two-year term.

Taylor said, “It is a great honour to be asked to steer the ship during such evolving times for media, in an industry in significant transition and at a time when the world faces such an unprecedented challenge.

“It is a daunting task to take over from my esteemed colleague (outgoing president Kiran Maharaj) but I am heartened by the great foundation that she has left. I look forward to representing all members and the wider community that we serve."

Maharaj will now act as part of the executive board alongside Peter Ames, Lennox Toussaint and Brandon Khan. Other core executive officers are Douglas Wilson (vice president) and Christianne Elcock (treasurer).

Formed in the early 1990s, the association represents a cross-section of media owners and managers. Its responsibilities including protecting and preserving the right of the people to know; encouraging practices that will strengthen and maintain the broadcast and publishing industry; improving industry standards through education and acknowledgement of organisations and individuals who have contributed significantly to the industry; creating a legal framework regulations through discussion, suggestions and objections and with governmental and other agencies who affect the media sphere; and encouraging an exchange of information among members that will assist in making decisions that affect the industry.