Men nabbed in $94m drug bust released amid covid19 concerns

File photo.

TWO MEN HELD in a multi-million-dollar drug bust last week were released on Monday amid covid19 concerns.

Newsday understands the men were among eight who were arrested in connection to a $94 million drug seizure last Wednesday.

Members of the Central Intelligence Bureau, the Northern Division Gang Unit and the Inter-Agency Task Force, along with officers of the Customs and Excise Department and Port Security, intercepted a container at Kolahal Road, Charlieville, in Chaguanas.

They found 958 boxes of compressed marijuana with an estimated street value of $94,764,000.

Attorneys Keith Scotland, Cristan J Williams and Kashif Gibson issued a writ of habeas corpus on Saturday and on Monday when they went before Justice Joan Charles they told her their clients were being exposed to people in their cells who were exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

The magistrate granted the writ of habeas corpus and ordered their release. The men were then ordered to quarantine themselves for 14 days.