Inter-island ferries still sailing, but fewer passengers

File photo: TT Spirit making approaching Port of Spain Ferry Terminal.

The TT Inter-Island Transportation Company issued a statement on Tuesday saying all inter-island ferries will now operate at reduced capacity.

The restrictions come into effect on August 21.

From Friday, the Jean de la Valette & T&T Spirit will accommodate 350 passengers, the Galleons Passage 200 and the MV Cabo Star 50.

The statement also said, only essential travel should be entertained at present.

It said all passengers must always wear face masks while on the port compound and the ferry.

“Face shields can be worn; however, a mask must be used to cover the mouth area.”

Temperature screening will also be done for passengers entering the port terminals and ferries.

The statement also emphasised the importance of other safety measures while at the port, including washing hands and maintaining physical distancing. Anyone with flu-like symptoms ill not be allowed into the terminals without proof of medical assessment.