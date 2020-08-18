Great cricketers know the importance of practice

I met some great cricketers in my time as a player and coach and there’s a common thread that runs through every one of them that brought them success which proves that they were right in their approach. Plus, I came across those who were very talented with tons of ability and never accomplished the feats that their gift warranted.

Practice! As simple as it sounds it is the main asset that makes a fair player good, a good player great and a great player magnificent. And not just practice but quality practice, where one bats as if they’re in a game, with concentration plus the other virtues.

I first met Sir Everton Weekes in January 1961 when I captained a Trinidad Colts team against Barbados at Guaracara Park to be followed by two games between the tourists and the Trinidad team at Queen’s Park Oval.

In one of our numerous chats at the end of a day’s play (he was always so kind) I asked him how often should a cricketer practise?

He said to me without hesitation: “Every moment he has to spare.”

Previously, in Georgetown, Rohan Kanhai told me that he batted for two hours a day in the nets. If he couldn’t find well-known bowlers he would ask boys from the street and would pay them small sums of money to bowl or throw at his stumps while he batted, from a distance of 17 or 18 yards, with a bonus if they hit the stumps.

The indomitable Brian Lara, from a teenager, would bat for hours in the nets, morning and afternoon, even to the extent of getting his friends to bowl at him. I saw Lara in a Test at Wellington, New Zealand, in February 1995, not out with 65 at lunchtime, yet he practised for 30minutes during the interval. He went on to score 147.

No one had to tell Shivnarine Chanderpaul to practise.

He scored a hundred at the Oval in Port-of-Spain; then, when he got out, he went directly into the nets to practise.

Geoff Boycott of England did something similar at the Oval after scoring a ton. Hungry batsmen, never satisfied; no coach had to advise them or instruct them when to practise. And so many more.

I particularly mention that era because those were the days before a coach was accepted as part of a team, although the interest of these players would make them request advice from their captain and other senior players.

The point is, they always did it on their own and did not wait for a coach to tell them what to do. Their interest and love for the game whether it was batting or bowling, led them to seek advice on how to become better cricketers.

Modern players are surrounded by masseurs, nutritionists, strength and conditioning experts, bowling and batting coaches, assistant coaches, trainers, physiotherapists, everyone who can make the competitor a better performer.

However, the point I am labouring to drive home is that unless the participant himself shows the type of responsibility for his own improvement, he would be failing his team.

I don’t know how many hours the West Indian batsmen spent in the nets during the last series against England. Nonetheless, however long, it was not enough, for the simple reason that our batting was hopeless. They appeared to be amateurs – and maybe they are, though at this level they can’t afford to be.

When talented batsmen are failing regularly, then they are not practising hard enough, meaning an adequate number of hours isnot being spent in the nets. No side that boasts gifted performers can continually fail, with abysmally low averages, unless there’s a default in their practice ethic.

There’s no other explanation, except for a lack of ability, which is unacceptable, as they have scored runs in the past. However, WI batsmen are hopelessly inconsistent.

Batting confidence is cultivated in the nets. Discipline, skill, concentration, fitness, aptitude; they all stem from spending a long time practising. Consequently, there is not going to be an improvement in WI batting until each batsman spends endless hours practising. A batsman’s ability improves in direct proportion to his quality practice hours.

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, all super batsmen, have been reported to spend hours batting in their “free time.” Shouldn’t WI batsmen learn from them?

WI bowling is over-rated, but that will be addressed another time.