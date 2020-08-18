Grande, Couva courts closed for covid19 sanitisation

The Sangre Grande District Court has been closed for sanitisation after a member of staff was found to be a part of a covid19 contact tracing exercise.

The Judiciary said in a media release while the employee has not tested positive for covid19, closing and sanitising the building was necessary.

It said, “Vacating this building has become necessary as a precautionary measure given that a member of staff has been exposed to someone who has been tested for covid19 and is awaiting test results.

“While the staff member has not been confirmed as covid19-positive, the usual precautions for this level of exposure have called for the current course of action.”

It noted that there will be no in-person hearings or activities and virtual court hearings will continue.

Similar measures were also taken at the Couva District court, with the same reason for closure being cited.

The Judiciary added that services such as CourtPay, the Domestic Violence Hotline and e-filing were still available.

Reopening dates for both courts are yet to be determined.