Former TTMA head upset over Ramsaran’s boycott

Rolph Balgobin -

FORMER head of the TT Manufacturing Association (TTMA) Rolph Balgobin is calling for the immediate resignation of the Supermarket Association president Rajiv Diptee and his executive.

He said it is because of the boycott of Ramsaran’s Dairy Products that the association recently called for.

In a letter to Diptee dated August 14, Balgobin described himself as “a person committed to a strong, fair TT.”

The association – last Wednesday – called for a boycott of the company after a rant with racist undertones by a family member and employee went viral. The woman has since been fired and the company has apologised.

But Balgobin said he was “disheartened” at the association’s decision.

“She is not the owner of Ramsaran’s Dairies, and it is remarkable that we would unanimously agree that the company should be sanctioned for the words of an individual who is not the owner, regardless of whether they may have a beneficial interest in the business or not.

“Not only is this a catastrophic and untenable logic, it is deeply discriminatory. As a former president of the TTMA, I have seen several local manufacturers implicated in many scandals, including serious drug-related crimes, and the Supermarkets Association never called for a boycott of them. Why Ramsaran’s? And why this company alone? Closer to home, in the Supermarkets Association, many members have also been implicated in serious offences, including money laundering, gambling, violent crimes, kidnapping and human trafficking, all of which feature long-term imprisonment. “

He said he was unable to find any section of the association’s constitution which highlights such actions as deserving of a boycott.

“Nowhere in the objects of the association does it speak to policing values of suppliers or members,” he said.

He said while the comments from the woman were “intolerant and stupid,” he has always believed in free speech, and she was still within her right “however repugnant they may be.

“This could never justify the Association nuclearising her words to destroy a company and so many innocent livelihoods in a time of economic depression. Has the association considered the drivers, merchandisers, salespeople, factory workers, cleaners, farmers and all the others in the Ramsaran’s supply chain who are impacted by its rush to judgment?”

He said drinking peanut punch or selling it does not make a person a racist.

“Consuming a beverage does not mean one imbibes the views of the many people involved in making it. What exactly is the association trying to protect consumers from?”

Ultimately, he said, the decision is up to the consumer.

The association also shared similar views in a press release on Friday, in which it lifted the boycott.

“There are many brands owned by persons whose views are not mainstream, including Tommy Hilfiger, Beats headphones and Yeezy which are sold in major mainstream department stores and online, allowing consumers to make the choice. This is a basic logic of democracy – people should get to decide for themselves.

But speaking with Newsday on Sunday afternoon, Diptee said Balgobin is “trying to create mischief.

“When the association adopted a very responsible position on Wednesday evening – in the best interest of the group and its customers – we were also in contact with the Ramsaran family to see how the issue could be resolved speedily.”

He added, “Unbeknownst to Mr Balgobin, he is not an active member of the association and has never been involved in any board meetings.”

He said the board will review the letter and respond soon but its main focus is now the covid19 pandemic as local cases continue to increase.