Fire win All Sectors knock-out title

Fire’s Anika McKenna attempts to score against team TSTT during the Courts All Sectors Netball League knock-out game, at Centre of Excellence, Macoya,on Saturday. - Ayanna Kinsale

FIRE claimed the Courts knock-out open title when the Courts All Sectors Netball League concluded at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya, on Saturday.

Fire were crowned champions with a 31-18 victory over TSTT. Men and women were allowed to play on the teams. Goal shooter Keon Russell led the way for Fire as he scored 19 of his 32 attempts and goal attack Simone Morgan completed seven of 14 attempts. TSTT, which trailed 13-10 at halftime, were led by goal attack Chantael Perry McEwen who converted nine of 15 attempts. Goal shooter Jocelyn Marcelle supported McEwen completing five of seven attempts.