Drive-through covid19 tests available at 2 private labs for a fee

With an increase in covid19 cases, two private medical laboratories have been given clearance to do tests,

At one laboratory in St Clair the cost per test is $1,650 and is done by appointments only. Testing is done between 9 am and 11.30 am.

A member of staff said during the procedure, the patient is not in contact with anyone at the facility, except the doctor performing the test.

“It is a drive-through service. The patient pulls up at the accident and emergency department ,where the doctor performs the swabs in the vehicle, and that is it.

“There is no contact with anyone, and the results are given within a 48-hour period.”

The second laboratory is in St Augustine, where the cost for a test is $1,100. Testing is done only on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11 am and 1 pm.

A hotline has been set up at this facility for covid19 testing and related matters. Similarly, testing is done in the patient’s vehicle, via a drive-through service, and the results are given within a 48-hour period.

A staff member told Newsday there has been a drastic increase in covid19 tests done in the last month.

The Ministry of Health has pointed out that the laboratories performing such tests have been mandated to report positive results to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO),. A fine of $50,000 or six months' imprisonment is incurred if the laboratory or the patient breaches the regulations.

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram could not be contacted for comment on the validation process and whether more private laboratories had applied for approval to do testing but were unsuccessful.