Digicel thanks police for foiling San Juan robbery

Digicel TT's CEO Jabbor Kayumov

Digicel has applauded the police for their swift action in foiling an attempted robbery within minutes at its San Juan branch on Monday morning.In a release sent to the media on Tuesday, Digicel said no one was injured during the hold-up.

“Digicel publicly thanks the officers of the TTPS) for their swift action, which thwarted an attempted robbery. The store was immediately closed and all HSSE protocols are being implemented. Digicel thanks the officers involved and commends the TTPS for keeping us safe.”

A clip circulating social media showed a man dressed in black entering the store around 10.40. Staff and customers immediately scattered when he pulled out a gun. He then went to the cash register and ordered the two workers there to hand over the money in the register.

At the same time a customer was seen running out of the store to safety. An armed police officer from the San Juan CID happened to be walking past and saw the robbery in progress. As the officer entered the store the man threw the weapon to the floor and surrendered. He was subsequently arrested. Newsday learnt the suspect used a toy gun in the robbery.