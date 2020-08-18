Defeated Tobago candidates to contest THA election

Ricardo Phillip of Class Action Reform Movement -

Two Tobago West candidates defeated in the August 10 general election say they intend to contest the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election, constitutionally due in January 2021.

Class Action Reform Movement's (CARM's) Ricardo Phillip and Nickocy Phillips, of the Unity of the People, say they also plan to field candidates in all 12 electoral districts.

Ricardo, who got 43 votes, told Newsday he achieved his objective of "getting my feet wet" in the election.

He said he would now embark on his next journey.

"The next step is to focus on building on that, because I honestly believe there is nothing new that is going to happen in TT over the next five years," he said, referring to the PNM, which won 22 of the 41 constituencies in the general election.

The UNC asked for recounts in the constituencies of La Horquetta/Talparo, St Joseph, Toco/Sangre Grande, San Fernando West and Tunapuna.

Phillip said, "We are going to have a recurrence of the same failed policies and failures in leadership. And the same failures in the PNM, UNC tag team as it were.

"So, for me, it is now about building this brand and expanding the politics of the day. The next step is to prepare for the THA election, to relaunch the CARM and to bring new people in to assist in growing and challenging the status quo."

Phillip said he is excited about politics.

"As a matter of fact, I think the CARM will get involved in all aspects of elections in TT because I firmly believe there are some fundamental challenges."Those challenges will remain until we actually do something about it. And the only way to do something about it is to be able to recognise it."

Nickocy Phillips, who received 40 votes, plans to meet with a team next week to strategise for the THA election. The Unity of the People leader also wants to expand the movement to contest the next local government election.

In the meantime, Nickocy is following up on some of the initiatives within communities.

"I have some of the young men, they are looking for sponsorship to host some activities. I am meeting with them soon to put some of the programmes together."

PNM's Shamfa Cudjoe won the Tobago West seat with 9,275 votes. The Progressive Democratic Patriots' Tashia Grace Burris received 4,501 votes.