Covid19 drives St James Hosay indoors

File photo - Making music to commemorate the beginning of Hosay in St James last year,

Hosay in St James will not be open to the public this year, because of restrictions under health ordinances to combat the spread of covid19.

Newsday was told the religious observation will take place indoors, and only a limited number of people will be allowed to view the tadjahs.

Former president of the St James/Cocorite Hosay association and councilor for St James Jameel Bisnath told Newsday he was aware that some would be disappointed at the cancellation of the road procession. It was planned for August 26 and 27. But the association is taking no chances over exposing people to the virus.

“We are not taking any chances with our health because that is our wealth,” he said.

Bisnath said the tadjahs – the massive floats seen during the Hosay celebrations – would be built as normal but they would remain in their particular yards. As per health regulations

a maximum of ten people would be allowed in each yard, as this is a religious occasion.

He said people may be allowed to observe from outside, but the committee does not want to invite people, lest a crowd gather.

“We might not even have people playing tassa,” Bisnath said. “Everything will be different.”

Hosay is a commemorative event spread over ten days, with “Big Hosay” and “Small Hosay” as the main feature.

The religious observation commemorates the martyrdom of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, his brother Hassan, and 70 other people.

Days one to six are observed with prayer meetings where dried fruits and other consecrated foods are shared and the tadjahs are built while people fast.

On day seven, Flag Night, flags are paraded through the streets of St James from 9pm-2 am, and on days eight and nine the tadjahs are paraded through the streets for Big Hosay and Small Hosay.

The tadjahs parade through the streets one more time on the tenth day before the commemoration ends.

According to public health regulations, religious gatherings are prohibited with the exception of funerals, weddings, christenings, baptisms or such other religious gatherings where the gathering does not exceed ten people.