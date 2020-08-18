Cadiz: Accept your election loss

Stephen Cadiz

FORMER PP minister and MP Stephen Cadiz said the people who lost the August 10 general election need to accept their loss and move on.

In a post on his Facebook page, Cadiz addressed his views on last week's election result to no one in particular.

He said, "Losing an election means that you were either unprepared, you lost your appeal, people do not trust you, never got the messaging right, on the day organization fell flat, you targeted the wrong people, and a number of other reasons.

"The other person won and you cannot blame them for winning. It was you who lost." He also said that he has worked in polling stations since 1981. Cadiz said, "Unless you are in cahoots with the persons who are obviously fudging the vote count you cannot rig the result. It is what it is."

Under those circumstances, Cadiz said the loser should "take your licks and go home."

The PNM defeated the UNC 22-19 in last Monday's election. UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has so far refused to concede defeat and the party called for recounts in five seats (San Fernando West, St Joseph, Tunapuna, La Horquetta/Talparo and Toco/Sangre Grande).

The recounts have ended in San Fernando West, Tunapuna, La Horquetta/Talparo and Toco/Sangre Grande with the PNM's victories in all of these seats being confirmed. The ballot count has been completed in St Joseph but the poll card count is continuing.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh retained St Joseph for the PNM in the election.

There have been calls from UNC members and others for Persad-Bissessar to resign as party leader. But UNC PRO and Tabaquite-elect MP Anita Haynes said the party has full confidence in Persad-Bissessar and sees no reason for her to resign.