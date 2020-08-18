Adverse weather alert discontinued

In this July 7, 2020 file photo a man helps a woman to fix her umbrella blown open by strong gust during heavy rain in Port of Spain. As of July 25, Tobago is on a warning and Trinidad on a bad level alert for Tropical Storm Gonzalo. - Ayanna Kinsale

The TT Met Office has discontinued the adverse weather alert for TT at 11am on Tuesday.

The Met Office issued a yellow-level alert for TT on Monday morning, which warned of heavy showers and thunderstorms during the course of the night on Monday.

It said, “Significant impactful weather associated with ICTZ (the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone) and the passage of a tropical wave has subsided. Improvement is expected to slowly continue despite periodic intervals of showers and rain.”

For more information and official updates, go to http://www.metoffice.gov.tt/ or www.odpm.gov.tt