41 more people test positive for covid19

A TOTAL of 41 people tested positive for covid19 Tuesday.

The Health Ministry in its morning covid19 update reported 12 more people had tested positive and then in its afternoon update reported that 29 more people tested positive for covid19. This brings the total number of positive samples to 629 and the total number of active cases to 477. The total number of deaths remains at 12.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and the UWI testing site was 16,453 – an increase of 1,176 compared to 15,277 in the Monday afternoon update.

Seventy patients are being treated at the Caura Hospital and 109 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. Three of those at Couva are in intensive care. There are now 19 patients in the Brooklyn, Sangre Grande step-down facility, 31 in Balandra, 40 in Tacarigua and 54 in Debe.

The morning update said the number of unique patient tests done is 13,775 and the number of repeated tests is 2,276.