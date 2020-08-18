12 more test positive for covid19

Twelve more people have tested positive for covid19 since the Ministry of Health’s last update on Monday afternoon.

The ministry's 10 am update on Tuesday said the total number of covid19 cases is now 600, up from 588 on Monday afternoon.

The total number of active cases is now 448.

Seventy patients are being treated at the Caura Hospital and 109 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. Three of those at Couva are in intensive care.

There are now 19 patients in the Brooklyn, Sangre Grande step-down facility, 31 in Balandra, 40 in Tacarigua and 54 in Debe.

The total number of people discharged remains 140.

The number of deaths caused by the virus remains unchanged at 12.

The statement said 774 more samples have been submitted for testing, bringing the total number to 16,051. The number of unique patient tests done is 13,775 and the number of repeated tests is 2,276.