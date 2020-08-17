Young fails to do his part in virus battle

THE EDITOR: The majority of citizens have been religiously following and obeying the various regulations and guidelines given by the Ministry of Health re covid19. We have had faith in the CMO and his team who have been seeking our interest and protection. We are actually proud to be led by such an intelligent team.

We have accepted the borders being closed at the expense of relatives and friends being separated. We as citizens understood the need for such decisions. The majority of us have been adhering to the stay-at-home advice, social distancing, mask wearing, no partying, etc.

The CMO and his team have been doing their part, the majority of citizens have been doing their part. However, it is clear National Security Minister Stuart Young has failed to do his part.

While our borders have been closed and most citizens have been following protocols, many illegal immigrants were still entering our shores. Reporters have questioned the minister of about this on more than one occasion. So he was quite aware of the situation. However, his response was the borders are porous and he was doing the best he could. Unfortunately his best has resulted in our country experiencing a spike in the coronavirus.

Why hasn’t the minister put more stringent measures in place to prevent the entry of these illegal immigrants? Perhaps if he did his part we would not be experiencing this rise in covid19 cases. This is a blatant betrayal of citizens, regardless of race, religion or political affiliation, who have been in full support of the covid19 guidelines given by the Government.

ELENA MATTHEW

Port of Spain