'Yeoman service from Public Health Lab'

File photo

STAFF at the Trinidad Public Health Lab have been doing yeoman service to help combat the spread of covid19.

Principal Medical Officer (Epidemiology) Dr Nandresh Nandram made this statement during the virtual health news conference on Monday.

Nandram said the staff at the lab have been handling close to 1,000 samples a day. He said they were there on Sunday up to 9 pm, analysing samples. Nandram explained for this reason, additional testing sites have been and continue to be established.

He also said that once covid19-positive cases have been identified to Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and himself, contact tracing starts immediately.