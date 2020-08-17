Woman’s body found in Curepe

The decomposing body of an elderly woman was found at her Curepe home on Sunday morning.

Police said neighbours reported smelling a foul stench coming from the home of 60-year-old Lea Gordon, at the corner of Clifford and Woodford Streets, Curepe at around 11.15 am.

Police, along with homicide investigators, went to the house and found Gordon’s body near the front door. Investigators said she was last seen alive about three weeks ago.

An autopsy is expected to be performed at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday. On August 10, the body of another woman was found at an abandoned house on Havelock Street, Curepe.