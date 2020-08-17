Venezuelan woman tells police of vicious attack

The 18-year-old Venezuelan woman who was brutally attacked last week has given police investigators her account of the ordeal, through a translator .

Up to Monday, she remained at the San Fernando General Hospital.

She was kidnapped, beaten, raped, stabbed multiple times, then dumped in a bushy area last week Tuesday at the M2 Ring Road in La Romaine, police said.

Her friends and relatives are raising funds to help with her expenses as they hope to move her to a private clinic for additional care.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Liuzka Herrera told Newsday: "The situation is critical."

Police said the woman’s father put her in a white "PH" car near their Fyzabad home. She was going to San Fernando to sell empanadas. A surveillance video shows the unsuspecting woman getting into the car at the Guapo/Fyzabad Road.

The driver had two male passengers. On the way, one covered her face and tied her up. They assaulted and left her for dead in an isolated area. Passers-by later saw the injured woman and called the police.

A policeman who is on suspension owned the car. The next day, the police arrested him and a security guard in Port of Spain. The detained policeman has an address in Blue Basin, Diego Martin, and another at Long Circular Road in St James.

The two suspects remained in police custody, as South Western and Southern Division police continue investigations.

Police are searching for a third accomplice. Cpl Thompson is leading investigations.

Anyone who wants to donation can contact Herrera at (868) 756-3229.