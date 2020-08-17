UWI Open Campus classes suspended after new covid19 rules

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - Sureash Cholai

THE UWI Open Campus has suspended all classes in response to the recent announcement by the Prime Minister on new covid19 restrictions.

At a media conference on Saturday Dr Rowley announced the closure of all teaching institutions, which he said may last until December 31.

UWI, in a media release on Monday, said in compliance with Government's directive, all UWI Open Campus sites in TT will be closed from August 17.

"As a result, all face-to-face delivery of classes at all of its sites/centres in TT will be suspended immediately until further advised."

UWI said new and continuing classes for the full-time, part-time programmes and continuing and professional education (CPE) programmes will start online in October 2020.

"The campus seeks to continue its mission in serving the training needs of its stakeholders via the various virtual platforms," it said.

It said people should apply online at https://apply.open.uwi.edu/ for Semester 1, 2020/2021 for full-time and part-time CPE programmes.

"The UWI Open Campus regrets any inconvenience caused," it said, adding that it looked forward to resuming on-site classes as soon as it was reasonably safe to do so."