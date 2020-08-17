TT shaken by 4.5 earthquake

TT recorded a magnitude 4.5 earthquake before noon Monday.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre on its website said the earthquake happened north west of TT. It was located at 10.95 degrees North and 61.79 degrees West with a depth of 35 km.

"Please note that this information is preliminary and is subject to change when it is reviewed by a seismologist," the centre added.

The statement had no reports of any damage or injuries.

A number of people on social media posted they had felt the earthquake.