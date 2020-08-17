TT records 36 more covid19 cases

Thirty-six more people have tested positive for covid19 the Ministry of Health said on Monday. In its morning update, the ministry said there were 13 new cases with four from Tobago. By Monday evening, the number increased by 23 including one from Tobago.

TT now has 588 cases recorded with 436 being treated at the Caura, Couva and the Old Scarborough Hospitals.

In total 140 people have been discharged and 12 people have died. Some 15,277 samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the UWI site for testing.