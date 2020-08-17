Tobago now has 22 covid19 cases

The total number of covid19 cases in Tobago now stands at 22.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said in a statement on Monday four additional cases have tested positive for the virus.

"All are contacts of recently positive covid19 cases," the division said.

It added all protocols have since been implemented, inclusive of contact tracing, which is ongoing.

The division said three covid19 patients were transferred to Trinidad on Saturday.

It said the three are all family members, but one of the patients had a pre-existing medical conditions and was deemed high risk.

"As a precautionary measure, the national coordinator of the covid19 response requested that the patient be transferred to Trinidad for intense monitoring and care. The other family members were included in the transfer to provide the necessary support to each other."

The three patients were well when they left Tobago.

The division said there are currently 12 active covid19 cases on the island.