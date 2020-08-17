Tobago hoteliers 'fingers crossed' amid covid19 spike

Despite an increase in the number of covid19 cases in Tobago, hoteliers are optimistic the virus will not impede the island's domestic tourism campaign.

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James said although some hotels and guesthouses got a few cancellations within the past few days, most of the establishments "have a fair amount of bookings for the August.

"So, we are hoping and praying that those bookings keep because we do not know what will happen from September," she told Newsday.

"This is the first time we are getting guests since March and we are holding steady for the time being."

Birchwood-James said during the first wave of the pandemic, hoteliers have been ensuring their establishments are properly sanitised and outfitted with dispensers and other utensils for guests.

"So, we are keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that people will have faith in our sanitisation process at our hotels because we do have strict protocols as far as that is concerned. So they can come and have their little holiday."

Meanwhile, the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) is working closely with the tourism stakeholders to make the island a “safe travels” destination.

In a statement, the agency said its recently published Tourism Industry Health and Safety Manual for Post COVID-19, offers guidelines for tourism businesses in charting the way forward.

As such, the agency said businesses have earned the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp of approval through the TTAL.

The agency said Ted Greig, Ted's Sunshine Ent & Tours' executive director, was one of the stakeholders engaged in the development of the health and safety manual.

In the statement, Greig is quoted as saying, “As a responsible stakeholder, I view this initiative as mandatory not only for the safety of our visitors but also for the safety of our staff and family.

"Additionally, having the approved Safe Travels stamp endorsed by WHO and WTTC certainly sends a strong signal to the world that destination Tobago has demonstrated the level of responsibility that is required to regain trust and confidence from our visitors.”

The tourism agency said although TT's borders remain closed to international travel, Tobago is buzzing with domestic tourism activity through its We Welcome Your Return marketing campaign.

The campaign encourages Trinidadians "to experience staycations in unspoilt, untouched, undiscovered Tobago."