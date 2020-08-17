Relatives mourn mentally ill San Juan man beaten to death

Kenneth Francis' body was found in the front yard of his upper Bushe Street, San Juan, home on Sunday afternoon. An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, concluded that Francis died of blunt forced trauma consistent with a beating PHOTO COURTESY FRANCIS FAMILY - PHOTO COURTESY FRANCIS FAMILY

The relatives of 64-year-old Kenneth Francis are grieving after he was beaten to death.

Francis' body was found in the front yard of his home at Upper Bushe Street, San Juan, on Sunday afternoon. He was mentally ill.

An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, showed Francis died of blunt force trauma consistent with a beating.

Newsday spoke with Francis' brother Joseph, who said he was deeply pained after his brother's cause of death was confirmed and was concerned for the health of their 93-year-old mother, who was not coping well after learning of Kenneth's death.

"Right now my belly is boiling. To me, no matter what mental state a man is in, he doesn't deserve to die in that way.

"My mother is taking it really hard. If he died of natural causes it wouldn't be a problem, but when she heard he died of a beating, it took a toll on her health. This morning I went to check on her and her blood pressure was 209/82."

Francis' nephew Delano Francis said this was not the first time his uncle had been beaten, as he heard of another incident last week.

"Even though we didn't live with him, we used to see him walking the road. When we didn't see him for a few days, we decided to go and look for him, and that's when we saw his body.

"We are peaceful, easy-going people. We don't think he deserved that. We want things to follow a natural course."

Up to press time, nobody had been held in relation to Francis' murder.