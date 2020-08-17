Police told to stay home if sick

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. -

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has denied allegations that police officers were being ignored when complaining of feeling sick.

“At no time there has been any such complaint that has been ignored,” Griffith said. “If one police officer believes that he may be somewhat infected, obviously we would have to take action, because there is going to be a domino effect in that station. We have to sanitise that station as quickly as possible, because once a police station shuts down, it affects national security. We cannot cover it up and hope the problem goes away.”

He spoke after the Tunapuna police station had to be closed and sanitised because a police officer tested positive for covid19. Last week, the Besson Street police station was also closed after an acting corporal tested positive for the virus.

Police complained that some officers and civilian personnel were not being told to self-quarantine after discovering they had come into contact with police officers who may have been exposed to the virus.

Griffith said at the weekly police press briefing, held at the Police Administration Building that he, along with DCP Jayson Forde, also had to be tested, being tertiary contacts of one of the officers who was infected.

He said police officers are on the front line, protecting and serving the country, so they would be at the highest risk of infection. Because of this police officers are very closely monitored.

Ag DCP Mc Donald Jacob said protocols for the police had been established since March.

“Once the police officers are showing any symptoms, they are advised to go home. The supervisors are so guided, to send the people home.

"We know the effect it would have if that person is in fact is infected and is staying in that station. We organised our system so in the event of that happening we can respond and fill the gaps.”

Jacob said there is no guidance for any supervisor to keep an officer on the job once they are showing flu-like symptoms, even if they believe the officer is pretending to be sick.