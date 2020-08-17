Police: Stolen sheep, goats from Mayaro may be in Tobago

File photo

The 38 sheep and 18 goats stolen from a Mayaro breeding unit between late Saturday night and early Sunday are believed to have been taken to Tobago.

Police said they were told the thieves loaded the animals on a boat and headed to Tobago.

Tobago police have been contacted and are on the lookout for the animals.

Police said the animals were taken from the Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ministry unit at Guayaguayare Mayaro Road in Stone Bright Village, a mere 100 metres from Indian Bay beach.

They got a report of the theft on Sunday.

Up to Monday, investigators were unable to say how much the stolen animals were worth.

No one has been arrested. Mayaro police are investigating.

The theft is the latest in a series.

Last week, a 72-year-old La Romaine farmer reported that thieves stole 21 goats from him.

The perpetrators remain at large and San Fernando police are investigating.