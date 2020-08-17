PEP to make FOI request on election observer correspondence

File photo: Felicia Holder

INTERIM leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) Felicia Holder said the party will make a Freedom of Information (FOI) request about Government's request for election observers.

Former PEP leader Phillip Edward Alexander had called on the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to nullify last Monday’s general election and hold a fresh one.

In a release last week he said there were many “inconsistencies, missteps and failures” by the EBC in executing the election.

The PEP contested 28 seats but failed to win any and Alexander resigned as political leader the same night.

Holder told Newsday in a telephone interview the PEP was still pursuing the issue of having the election nullified. She said the party's attorneys have been involved and will be writing an FOI request for the request for international observers.

"We want to know was the letter actually sent and what was the actual response. We have no written proof of it. And based on the outcome of the elections, it is clear that that aspect of monitoring the election process was sorely lacking."

After a request by UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Prime Minister wrote to the Caricom and Commonwealth Secretariats asking for election observers. The Office of the Prime Minister subsequently reported the observers said they were unable to fund their mandatory quarantine as part of covid19 preventative measures.

Holder said as a candidate and interim political leader she both experienced and heard stories from people about "very questionable things" surrounding the election, including polling agents signing two additional results forms and more people voting in a district than were registered. She added that these things could have been caught if there had been Caricom observers.

Asked about Alexander's resignation, she said she understood his reasons for wanting to step back and take a sabbatical.

"He has been going at this for ten, 15 years and I think he is much deserving of that time back to reflect and be with his family. However, while I understand his reasons, myself and the rest of the leadership team have yet to officially accept his wish to resign."

She said the leadership is in discussions internally and with Alexander about his playing a pivotal role in the party.

"What exactly that will be is to be determined."

Back in 2018, Alexander said in a social media post his political career was coming to a close and he would be seeking no public office.