PAHO: Vaccinations take a hit because of covid19

More challenges loom for the region's health sector as the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) has reported a decline in vaccinations owing to the covid19 pandemic.

It reported that in 23 countries there was a 12-14 per cent decrease in the number of doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine (DTP) and measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine administered to children, compared to the same period last year.

The study, which was carried out in 16 countries in Latin America and 22 in the Caribbean, said public concern over the risk of exposure to covid19 has affected demand for vaccination services.

“Issues such as lockdown or physical distancing, as well as limitations in public transport have also led to a reduction in vaccination coverage and an increase in existing gaps,” it said.

Additionally, PAHO said the closure of international borders and problems with international travel had also led to difficulties in delivering vaccines and supplies for national immunisation programmes.

Resources have also been diverted to addressing the covid19 pandemic, interrupting vaccination efforts. Human resources, reduced field investigations and screenings for vaccine-preventable diseases, as well as a halt in the shipment of samples for analysis, were some of the areas heavily affected.

In spite of the challenges, head of PAHO’s immuniisation programme Dr Cuauhtemoc Ruiz Matus said countries have been trying to ensure vaccines are administered.

Innovative measures have been put in place to get the needed vaccines to the public via drive-through vaccination, mobile vaccination centres, vaccination in homes and other strategic locations such as banks and empty schools, as well as digital communication to emphasise the importance of immunisation during a pandemic.

Ruiz Matus said, “Countries continue to implement innovative measures and strategies to reach those who have not been vaccinated.

"More initiatives in social communication are necessary to transmit messages to the population regarding the importance of immunisation in keeping people healthy and protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.”