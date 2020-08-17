NIB Tobago workers in self-quarantine after covid19 exposure

The National Insurance Board of TT (NIBTT) Tobago Service Centre was closed on Monday and sanitised after a courier who had delivered packages to the centre on Wednesday, later tested positive for covid19.

In a press release on Monday, NIB said the courier, who is employed by a private company, made the delivery to the centre Wednesday and tested positive on Saturday. NIB said it only learnt of the incident on Sunday night and “out of an abundance of caution” all workers at the centre were asked to self-quarantine at home until they are contacted by Ministry of Health officials.

Meanwhile, NIB will intensify its sanitisation efforts to ensure the safety of all workers and customers.

The release went on to say, “It should be noted that the courier personnel underwent all sanitising protocols at the NIBTT before entry into the building, namely, temperature testing as well as sanitising, and he also wore a mask. His interaction at NIBTT was short and limited as well as confined to two staff members in Tobago.

“The NIBTT Service Centre in Tobago has also been subject to increased daily sanitising protocols, as all other locations of the NIBTT, since March, and as such, the location would have been sanitised daily, even after the last interaction with the courier on Wednesday."

To prevent any disruptions in its service NIBTT has made arrangements for non-cash payments to be facilitated via drop-box on-site at the NIBTT Tobago Service Centre.

Customers can also contact the Tobago Centre customercare@nibtt.net or log on to the website at www.nibtt.net for more information.