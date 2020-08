More than 200 contacts for 1 covid19 case, says CMO

Dr Roshan Parasram

Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram urged people to follow health protocols, saying people with covid19 not following health guidelines could infect hundreds.

He said in one case a person made contact with 222 people, when the patient went to a hotel. The contacts were primary, secondary and tertiary.

“There were 204 primary cases from that one case.” He said.