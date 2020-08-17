More staff coming for county medical officers

Dr Roshan Parasram -

The County Medical Officers of Health's (CMOH) offices is expected to be beefed up, to treat with the increasing workload from contact tracing cases of covid19.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said at the Ministry of Health’s press briefing on Monday that he is meeting with stakeholders from the eight offices in the country to see where they would need additional staffing.

The CMOH is the body that is responsible or contact tracing covid19 cases and giving advice to businesses and buildings where there may be a possible exposure.

“We already have 25 physicians and 50 nurses to be assigned, hopefully during the course of this week,” Parasram said.