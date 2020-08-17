Met Office issues yellow-level weather alert

File photo: Drivers proceed cautiously through a flooded road in Barrackpore after heavy rainfall on August 9. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER -

The Met Office issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert for TT at 11am on Monday.

It said, “A combination of the ITCZ and the passage of a tropical wave continues to produce periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms over various locations.” TT will be affected until 11am on Tuesday.

The Met Office warned of street/flash flooding and gusty winds in some areas. While there may be lulls in the showery activity, it is expected to peak during Monday night and Tuesday morning.

For more information and official updates, go to http://www.metoffice.gov.tt/ or www.odpm.gov.tt