Mayaro man charged after domestic dispute

A 35-year-old man is expected to appear before a Mayaro magistrate on Tuesday charged with a series of offences arising out of a domestic dispute.

Police arrested Romario Parris, who lives at St Ann's Road in Mayaro. On Monday, they charged him with arson, assault by beating, threats, and throwing missiles.

On Monday, a release said Mayaro police, led by PC Jaikaran, responded to a report of a disturbance on Friday and saw a house on fire.

Police spoke with the victim. They allegedly saw Parris leaving the house and arrested him.