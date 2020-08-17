Man, 44, dies awaiting covid19 test results from Couva

A 44-year-old man from south Trinidad died on Saturday, four days after he was tested for covid19.

Up to Monday, relatives were awaiting the results.

But they are doubtful he died from the virus.

"He did not have any breathing or lung problems. (Name called) was not in pain. He had no headache and showed no signs or symptoms of the virus," a relative told Newsday.

"He always had a cough, but recently he got a sore throat. We told him to get the test. Apart from a little high blood pressure, he had no underlying health conditions."

The relative emphasised that no one else in the family is showing any signs or symptoms of the virus.

The relative recalled that on Tuesday, the man went for a test at the Couva Health Centre. A female relative who went with him was also tested, although she had no health issues.

"He said they (medical staff) gave him two pints of drips and did an ECG (electrocardiogram). We were wondering why they did all of that. He said they did not give a reason. He was never hospitalised," the relative said.

Even though the patient has now died, the lack of results of the covid19 test is still causing a problem.

"We were hoping to get the results today so we could go forward. Without his result, we cannot get an autopsy." Until then, no funeral arrangements can be made.

"It is hard for the family, especially on his two young children."

The relative said the man used to run a bar, but closed it down on July 21 owing to the loss of income caused by the pandemic.