Hunt stalls new Govt

HOLDING UP: Defeated candidate for St Joseph, the UNC’s Ahloy Hunt, shows a document during a press conference at the UNC’s office in Tunapuna on Saturday. - Ayanna Kinsale

The fate of the constituency of St Joseph was yet to be decided up to late Sunday as a recount was still continuing, according to Chief Elections Officer for the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) Fern Narcis-Scope.

Speaking with Newsday, Narcis-Scope said the recount was underway and could not say for certain how much longer the process would continue for before the results could be announced.

At 3 pm on Sunday, 20 more boxes were yet to be counted. At 7 pm, 36 boxes were completed with 18 left to go.

St Joseph is the last constituency awaiting results, as recounts for San Fernando West, La Horquetta/ Talparo, Sangre Grande and Tunapuna were already completed, Narcis-Scope confirmed.

UNC candidate for St Joseph retired Lt Col Ahloy Hunt, who lost the seat to incumbent, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at last Monday’s general election, said said he was concerned over the apparent lack of transparency and compliance with between the UNC and officials of the EBC during the recount process.

He said while the process has not yet been completed, he was disheartened with the lack of cooperation from EBC officials, which he blamed for the delay in results.

He said he intends to seek a criminal investigation into allegations of voter padding, voter impersonation and fraud against the EBC and its agents.

He said the complaint was solely against the EBC which has the responsibility to ensure the voting process is free and fair.

Hunt, one of five UNC candidates who sought a recount after last Monday’s general election, says more irregularities have been discovered during the recount including the distribution of 289 hand written poll cards at a particular polling station.

Hunt said he would only be satisfied if an independent body like the police could intervene.

“I believe this is fraud being perpetrated by the EBC and this should be reported to the police and it should be a police matter where there should be a thorough investigation of this issue. I firmly believe this.

“It should be investigated as fraud because this is fraud against the people of the country, against democracy.

“The police has the authority to investigate this.”

Hunt said a formal report was expected to be made to the police soon but was cautious over which station to make the report at.

“We are mindful of which station we go to and which officer we make it to, because we want to make sure when we make the report it goes where it’s supposed to.” “This is going to be taken to the police so this matter will be investigated, “ he said in a telephone interview with Newsday.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said the police would begin an investigation if an official report was made, but he could not afford to spare resources over remarks made at press conferences or political platforms.

He also maintained that while the role of the police was not to take sides in matters of politics, they were obliged to investigate allegations of fraud.

“If there is going to be a report based on accusations being made and it comes to me officially, obviously it is my right to launch an investigation.

“The police is not going to be used as a tool at any time. At every political platform accusations are made and I will not have the police run from pillar to post based on accusations being made.

“If it is people feel their concerns are genuine then they can submit an official report to the police whether it is fraud or any illegal activity during election, I give the assurance the police will investigate it thoroughly and impartially.”

Referring to accusations of political bias on the part of the police for last week’s general election, Griffith said there was no basis for any claims of political interference by the police and said the police would not be used as a scapegoat for politicians.