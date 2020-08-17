Hundreds flock to beaches for a “last dip”

LAST DIP: Hundreds flocked to Maracas Beach on Sunday to take a last dip in the water before beaches remain close for the next 28 days as part of new covid19 measures announced by the Prime Minister. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI - SUREASH CHOLAI

Many people decided to enjoy a last trip to the beach, a visit to the bar or enjoy a movie before the new covid19 regulations come into effect on Monday. The Prime Minister announced on Saturday a roll back on previously relaxed measures including no in-house dining at restaurants and bars; no contact sports; the closure of all teaching institutions; beaches; rivers; all places of worship; water parks, casinos; members clubs and cinemas. The Government is also looking at making wearing masks mandatory.

Although Maracas beach was not overcrowded, hundreds of people enjoyed a last dip before beaches and rivers were closed once again in the wake of increasing covid19 cases in TT.

The majority of the people interviewed said the Government took the right steps to address the issue.

A group of four from Sangre Grande said to Newsday that the right measures were taken.

But for Philip from Diego Martin, who did not wish to share his last name, while he understands the Government’s rationale behind its action he thinks the measures are somewhat extreme.

“It does not need to be as rigorous,” he said.

He added that it was people’s behaviour that would determine whether TT beats covid19 or not.

“And you can’t keep people locked up indefinitely. But I understand the rationale but I don’t think that they should go back to a complete lock down of these kinds of facilities in any event.”

Similarly, Steven Arneaud said he understood that the Government was trying to control the liming but “the beaches were a tough one.”He and three other family members visited Maracas for a “last minute, salt water refreshing and hopefully fight off this covid.”

For the businesses on the beach, some were thankful that they were still allowed to remain open.

Jonathan Walters, the lolly man, said while he would lose business with the lockdown he agreed with it because covid19 was spreading too fast. He said he would have to keep his goods until lockdown was over and if the country had to face another 28 days of lockdown, it would be hard for all of TT.

“Hopefully when the country come back, we go catch back we self.”

Denise Roxborough, who runs Abbi’s At Maracas Beach, said while she is worried about business she understood that this was something that had to be done to address the pandemic.

“Something has to be done to flatten the curve a bit and then we could try to work and work around it again.”

Her consolation was that they were still allowed to operate.

Jamal Ammon who has been selling his craft on Maracas beach for the past ten years said the new closure will hit him very hard.

“Thank God is just a short time which is a month compared to the first time,” he said.

Some of Maracas’s lifeguards said they too were happy about the Government’s decision to close beaches and rivers.

One lifeguard said the closure would not affect their livelihoods nor earnings but they were happy because people were not practising physical distancing.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Tourism announced the closure of the beaches under its control: Maracas, Las Cuevas, Manzanilla and Vessigny and the La Brea Pitch Laike facility. The closure takes effect today for 28 days. The ministry advised of the hazards associated with visiting the beaches during the temporary closure.

At Universal Bar in St James groups of people were seen at tables having their drinks. There was the sink outside to wash hands as one entered and also a hand sanitiser dispenser.

The tables were adequately spaced. Many of its patrons did not wish to speak with the media, but Bernadette Dookie said she felt the steps taken by the Government were the right ones.

She said, “I feel very comfortable. The man doing the right thing. After God, he is doing the right thing.”

There was hardly anyone around when Newsday visited MovieTowne at approximately 1 pm.

A family of three was seen looking to go to the movies but it appeared closed with no customer service representatives or workers in sight.

Katrina Moonesar, her husband and daughter wanted to attend a last minute movie before the close of cinemas.

Moonesar also agreed with the closure of cinemas, beaches and others.

She said, “To shut down the cinemas as part of it was a good decision because you have to value your health and your life, right?”

While Kevin Vankummar is going to miss going to the cinema, he too thinks the right steps were taken.

“Certain measures have to be taken to ensure we get a handle on covid19, I understand why it has been done.”