Four new Tobago covid19 cases, tally now 21

Image courtesy CDC

The total number of covid19 positive cases in Tobago now stands at 21.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said in a statement on Monday four additional people tested positive for the virus.

"All are contacts of recently positive covid19 cases. All established protocols have since been implemented, inclusive of contact tracing, which is ongoing."

The division said three covid19 patients were transferred to Trinidad on Saturday.

It said the three people are all family members but one of them had pre-existing medical conditions and was deemed high risk.