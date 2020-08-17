Enticing struggling readers

-

THE BEST way to boost academic skills and provide consistency in education during these trying times of covid19 is to establish a reading programme for children. Today’s book selections bridge a crucial gap between picture books and upper elementary chapter books. They target readers five through ten.

Short, easy chapter books that function as high interest and low reading level help struggling readers to move forward. The trick is to find books that are interesting and exciting because if parents and teachers fail to offer enticing books during this transitional reading period, it is possible to lose young readers forever.

Children at this age enjoy nonfiction – especially biographies – and they want books that address the conflicts they are facing in life.

Here is my list for that tricky transitional period between picture books and longer, elementary chapter books arranged from the easiest read to the most challenging for this age group.

1. Mercy Watson by Kate DiCamillo – Emerging readers love this series about a couple who treat their pet pig like a child. Mercy Watson loves buttered toast and adventures. The stories are simple to read for children now graduating from picture books because many words are repeated. The illustrations are fun and lively. Kate DiCamillo writes novels for readers up to 14 so children have an opportunity to discover an author they can follow for years.

2. Fortunately the Milk by Neil Gaiman – Children love humour – as you should have found out by now from reading Dr Seuss and Roald Dahl aloud. Action-packed drawings enhance this short book about a father who feeds his children a heap of implausible excuses when he takes too long to complete his mission to buy their milk for breakfast. The story is appropriate for children six to eight, but even an adult will enjoy and laugh at this story, which should make children think about the excuses they give their parents. Gaiman is known for his adult books.

3. Ban This Book by Alan Gratz – How would your children feel if they went to school one day and found their favourite book was banned? Ban This Book raises interesting questions about freedom of speech and censorship. Who determines age-appropriate books? This is a book about standing up for one’s beliefs and one’s rights and is for eight to ten-year-olds but can be appreciated by students through Form Two.

4. Frindle by Andre Clements– Frindle is the story of an 11-year-old boy who invents a word to make a point to his English teacher. Clements’ books all deal with the issues children have to cope with in elementary and early secondary school. In his novel No Talking, students try to determine who talks more, boys or girls? When they hold a no-talking contest, teachers begin to learn something from the children about education. This book can be used for struggling secondary school readers as well.

5. One Crazy Summer by Rita Williams-Garcia – This novel that won four major book awards takes place in Oakland, California, in 1968 when three sisters travel from their grandmother’s home in New York to visit their mother who joined the Black Panther political party. The children learn about social consciousness, political and racial prejudice in an age-appropriate book that addresses many of the issues we’re seeing today in the Black Lives Matter movement. Again, this can stretch from eight to 14-year-olds.

6. Who Is (Who Was) series – These short biographies enhanced by cartoon-like illustrations offer true stories about famous people like Michael Jordan, Martin Luther King, and Harriet Tubman. They are a favourite biography series for children six to ten.

7. From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks – When Zoe receives a letter from her father who has been accused of a crime he says he didn’t commit, Zoe learns about racial stereotyping, prejudice and injustice. This is a thought-provoking, interesting and fun read, which requires students to hone their critical thinking skills as Zoe must analyse her father’s story.

8. Standing Tall and Talented #1 by Amar’e Stoudemire – The author, a six-time NBA All-Star and captain of the New York Nicks, offers a sports series for young readers. Sports are a good entry point for boys who are reluctant readers.

So here are eight books to entice readers emerging from chapter books. There’s no shortage of interesting books for the next stage of chapter books.

Next week I take a break from reading lists to offer my opinion about racism, social media and public shaming