Enabling youth participation

Youth activist Ianthe does a craft activity with a special child. - Sataish Rampersad

DR RADICA MAHASE

“YOUNG people are the trailblazers of progress. As entrepreneurs, activists and community leaders, you not only inspire change – you create it.”

This was part of a message by Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, the president of the UN General Assembly, on the occasion of International Youth Day last Wednesday. “As young people, you are uniquely poised to lend a voice to those most vulnerable and help create a better future for our planet...The movements you are driving in your communities and your countries...are already improving our societies and raising global ambitions, every day.”

Here in TT we have youths who are serving communities throughout the country. They have been actively involved in voluntary work and have been making real changes in their groups and communities.

For the most part, their work is either underappreciated or not even acknowledged by adults who believe that children cannot really make a difference. Many times their voices are not heard and they are not given real opportunities to really make a change.

Ianthe, age 17, said, “The difference I can make may be small but it is still a difference. This can be done in different ways, one of the simplest being creating awareness about different issues; posting flyers, creating dialogue with peers, teachers, adults.

"The fact that I am a youth is a disadvantage at times as adults tend to ignore us saying that we don’t know what we’re talking about when we try to speak up about issues. I’ve been told that I haven’t lived long in this world so I don’t have the knowledge to speak on controversial topics.

"Sometimes you would think what you’re doing isn’t making a difference, but as I’ve mentioned before the smallest thing, like posting a flyer or even signing a petition can make a difference. Never underestimate what change you can make in this world. I would like for there to be more groups giving youths an outlet to help make a bigger difference than they would be able to make alone.”

Youth volunteer Shivani, 22, noted, “I stand by my belief that if I want to make a change, I need to firstly make the change for myself. I believe that there are things that prevent youths from making changes. For example, many adults have their traditional ways in which they would approach situations and when change comes along denial is often the end result.

"Regarding youths on the other hand, many are more interested in other events that will make them fit in, in our society.

"In general persons are afraid to stand for what they feel is right, some youths are intimidated because they think they may not make a difference standing alone.”

Celine, 19, said, “I am able to inspire others, especially in my generation, to become involved in positive activities that will benefit our generation, our community, our country and by extension the world. By inspiring others, we will have a fresh and renewed perspective on matters of the world, which will lead to an advancement in society.”

However, she noted that, “A major block with youths making a difference is the fact that we do not have support from adults and persons in authority. While I have interacted with a few adults who listen and work with the youths, there are many others who still believe that youths are children and they don’t know everything. These persons don’t give us a chance to express our ideas or listen to some of our solutions for prevalent problems.”

Celine doesn’t want this to stop youths, though. She said, “I want to tell other youths – never think your opinion doesn’t matter! Get involved with an organisation that is willing to hear you the youth and put your ideas to work!

"For those in authority, the government, I ask you to please actually listen to the voice of the youth and provide support whether it be advice, training or financial support. But aside from the support, I would like our voice to be heard and for progress to be actually made, instead of turning a blind eye to our proposals and ideas.”

Youths like Ianthe, Shivani and Celine can make meaningful contributions to our society. If we follow the advice of UN secretary general António Guterres, “I call on leaders and adults everywhere to do everything possible to enable the world’s youth to enjoy lives of safety, dignity and opportunity and contribute to the fullest of their great potential.”